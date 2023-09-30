20,744 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 572,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 438,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 308,411 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 854,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

