3,125 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

