3,316 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

