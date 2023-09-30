400 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.37 and its 200-day moving average is $525.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

