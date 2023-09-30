41,505 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

