425 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $484.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.22 and a 200-day moving average of $467.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

