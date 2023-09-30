5,354 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $114,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NRG opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

