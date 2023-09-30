81,468 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $60.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

