840 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

