A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday.
A.G. BARR Trading Up 1.0 %
A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
