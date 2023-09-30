A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 491 ($6.00) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 565.60 ($6.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.81. The company has a market capitalization of £550.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,636.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

