a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 29th.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 15.6 %
NYSE AKA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.21. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Summit Partners L P grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
