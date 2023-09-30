A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $19,975,000. Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.