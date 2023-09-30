A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 160.41% and a negative return on equity of 750.22%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

