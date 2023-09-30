AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

