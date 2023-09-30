Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Accrol Group Price Performance

Shares of ACRL stock opened at GBX 30.20 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.03 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £96.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.57.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Accrol Group

In related news, insider Dan Wright purchased 92,879 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($36,294.15). 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.