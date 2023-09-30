Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Accrol Group Price Performance
Shares of ACRL stock opened at GBX 30.20 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.03 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £96.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.57.
Insider Activity at Accrol Group
In related news, insider Dan Wright purchased 92,879 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($36,294.15). 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accrol Group
Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accrol Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.