Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204.67 ($26.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($31.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,377 ($29.03) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,501 ($30.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,325.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,226.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($29.08) per share, for a total transaction of £27,976.75 ($34,163.82). In other Admiral Group news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($28.25) per share, with a total value of £110,445.75 ($134,870.86). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,381 ($29.08) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($34,163.82). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

