Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $509.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average is $454.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.85 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.