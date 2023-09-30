AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

