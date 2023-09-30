AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ADTH opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
