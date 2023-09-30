Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 659 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP opened at $149.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.