Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $810.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

