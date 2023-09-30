Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

