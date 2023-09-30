Advocate Group LLC Acquires 10,938 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,308,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

