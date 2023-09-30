Advocate Group LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.63. 2,246,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

