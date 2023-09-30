Advocate Group LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 10,169,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

