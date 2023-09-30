Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 4,928,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

