Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $830.58. 1,648,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

