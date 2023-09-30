Advocate Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.90 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.