Advocate Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

