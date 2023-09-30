Advocate Group LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 2,605,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.