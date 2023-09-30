Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,734. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.