Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE DLR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.02. 2,266,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,124. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

