Advocate Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.90. 2,796,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average is $454.73.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

