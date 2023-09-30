Advocate Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $91.27. 7,700,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

