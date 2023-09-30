Advocate Group LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.96. 764,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.88 and its 200-day moving average is $455.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

