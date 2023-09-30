Advocate Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,790 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,640,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.