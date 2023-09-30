Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 2,213,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

