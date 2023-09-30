Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 642.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 295,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 255,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43,964.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $208.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $181.23 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

