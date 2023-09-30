Advocate Group LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. PFG Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 77.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,668. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

