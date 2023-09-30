Advocate Group LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,843. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.