Advocate Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.38. 2,124,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.19. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $333.66 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

