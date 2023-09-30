Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

AEG opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aegon had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $117,160,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Aegon by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,351,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,721 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Aegon by 2,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,035,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

