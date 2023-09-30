Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Aegon in the first quarter worth $45,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aegon had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

