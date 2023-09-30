Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aegon had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
