AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:AWIN opened at $0.12 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
