AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AWIN opened at $0.12 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies ( NASDAQ:AWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.