AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday.

Get AG.L alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AG

AG.L Stock Performance

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.