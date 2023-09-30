Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 161,154 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

