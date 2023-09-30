Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

FTNT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.