Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

