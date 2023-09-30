Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.