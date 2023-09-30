Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

