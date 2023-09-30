Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $312,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

